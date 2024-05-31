Altona Energy Expands Amid Rare Earths Drive

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC, a resource exploration and development company, has reported a total of 86,767,107 voting rights as of May 31, 2024, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The company, which is advancing its flagship Magnet Rare Earths Project in Mozambique and diversifying its portfolio with copper projects in Zambia and Botswana, is a key player in supplying materials essential for the renewable energy and technology sectors.

For further insights into GB:REE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.