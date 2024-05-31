News & Insights

Altona Energy Expands Amid Rare Earths Drive

May 31, 2024 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altona Energy (GB:REE) has released an update.

Altona Rare Earths PLC, a resource exploration and development company, has reported a total of 86,767,107 voting rights as of May 31, 2024, with no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The company, which is advancing its flagship Magnet Rare Earths Project in Mozambique and diversifying its portfolio with copper projects in Zambia and Botswana, is a key player in supplying materials essential for the renewable energy and technology sectors.

