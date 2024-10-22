News & Insights

Stocks
ANRO

Alto Neuroscience CEO says ‘strong cash balance to support us’

October 22, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CEO Amit Etkin states: “We are disheartened by the results from this study as the unmet need in this patient population is immense. While the results are surprising and disappointing, I am proud of our team for conducting a first-of-its-kind precision biomarker-based study in psychiatry. We will move quickly to evaluate the full data set to better understand these findings and incorporate learnings from this large data set across our platform. We remain committed to our mission of helping patients get better faster by bringing precision medicine to psychiatry, and we expect our strong cash balance to support us through multiple near-term clinical milestones across our pipeline.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ANRO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.