Alto Neuroscience CEO says ‘strong cash balance to support us’

CEO Amit Etkin states: “We are disheartened by the results from this study as the unmet need in this patient population is immense. While the results are surprising and disappointing, I am proud of our team for conducting a first-of-its-kind precision biomarker-based study in psychiatry. We will move quickly to evaluate the full data set to better understand these findings and incorporate learnings from this large data set across our platform. We remain committed to our mission of helping patients get better faster by bringing precision medicine to psychiatry, and we expect our strong cash balance to support us through multiple near-term clinical milestones across our pipeline.”

