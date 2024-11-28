News & Insights

Altiplano Metals Boosts Output with New Crusher

November 28, 2024 — 09:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altiplano Minerals (TSE:APN) has released an update.

Altiplano Metals Inc. has installed a new crusher at its El Peñón processing facility in Chile to boost production efficiency and output. This upgrade aims to eliminate bottlenecks and increase the plant’s capacity to 280 tonnes per day, enhancing the production of copper-gold concentrates. With the crusher now operational, the company is positioned to improve its concentrate production and recovery rates.

