Altiplano Metals Announces C$500,000 Private Placement

Altiplano Minerals (TSE:APN) has released an update.

Altiplano Metals Inc. is launching a private placement to raise up to C$500,000, offering investors units comprising common shares and warrants. The funds will support operations at their El Peñón facility in Chile and initial development costs at Santa Beatriz, as well as potential new project evaluations.

