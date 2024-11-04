News & Insights

AlTi Global enters private markets investment program JV with Allianz X

November 04, 2024 — 05:25 am EST

Allianz X announced a joint venture, or JV, with AlTi Global (ALTI), enabling it to form a strategic partnership with Allianz Global Investors, one of the active investment managers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Allianz SE, to create a private markets offering for the UHNW wealth segment. Through the joint venture, AlTi and AllianzGI will launch a private markets investment program for UHNW clients that will benefit from AllianzGI’s exceptional network and scale. By investing alongside Allianz, the program will provide access to third-party managers with outstanding track records, significant scale benefits, low minimum ticket sizes, and expanded investment opportunities, including secondaries and co-investments. The program will initially focus on the approximately $1.5T global private debt market, leveraging AllianzGI’s record in private markets for over 25 years, and position in this dynamic and growing asset class.

