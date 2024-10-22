Altheora’s Strategic Shift Amid Sales Decline

Altheora SA (FR:ALORA) has released an update.

Altheora SA reports a 7% decline in sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, amounting to €29.5 million. Despite this decrease, the company remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing its strategic focus on diversification and decarbonization under the CONFLUENCE 2030 plan. Altheora is committed to maintaining its leadership in composite and polymer materials by expanding into new markets such as mobility and defense.

