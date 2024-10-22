News & Insights

Stocks

Altheora’s Strategic Shift Amid Sales Decline

October 22, 2024 — 12:34 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altheora SA (FR:ALORA) has released an update.

Altheora SA reports a 7% decline in sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, amounting to €29.5 million. Despite this decrease, the company remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing its strategic focus on diversification and decarbonization under the CONFLUENCE 2030 plan. Altheora is committed to maintaining its leadership in composite and polymer materials by expanding into new markets such as mobility and defense.

For further insights into FR:ALORA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.