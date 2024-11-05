News & Insights

Althea Group’s Peak Launches Astrolab Cannabis Beverages

November 05, 2024 — 05:38 pm EST

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings’ subsidiary, Peak Processing Solutions, is set to launch two new cannabis-infused beverages under the Astrolab brand in partnership with Simply Solventless. These innovative drinks, featuring live rosin emulsions, will be available in Ontario and Alberta this fall. Simply Solventless plans further expansion in 2025, highlighting the growth potential in the cannabis beverage market.

