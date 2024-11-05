Althea Group’s Peak Launches Astrolab Cannabis Beverages

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings’ subsidiary, Peak Processing Solutions, is set to launch two new cannabis-infused beverages under the Astrolab brand in partnership with Simply Solventless. These innovative drinks, featuring live rosin emulsions, will be available in Ontario and Alberta this fall. Simply Solventless plans further expansion in 2025, highlighting the growth potential in the cannabis beverage market.

For further insights into AU:AGH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.