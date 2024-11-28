Althea Group Navigates EGM Outcomes with Strategic Adjustments

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. (AU:AGH) has released an update.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. experienced mixed results at its recent Extraordinary General Meeting, with shareholders approving the issuance of new options to the lead manager while rejecting proposals for placement participants and consultants. The company acknowledges these outcomes and remains committed to advancing its strategy through alternative means. Investors are encouraged to stay tuned for further updates as AGH explores new pathways to achieve its capital and operational goals.

