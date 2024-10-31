News & Insights

Alterity Therapeutics Reveals Positive MSA Trial Data

October 31, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics has reported promising interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trials of ATH434, showing potential to modify disease progression in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). With a cash balance of A$9.28 million, the company remains optimistic as it anticipates releasing topline results in 2025. Additionally, Alterity has strengthened its leadership by appointing Abby Macnish Niven as CFO.

