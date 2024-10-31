Alterity Therapeutics Reveals Positive MSA Trial Data

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics has reported promising interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trials of ATH434, showing potential to modify disease progression in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). With a cash balance of A$9.28 million, the company remains optimistic as it anticipates releasing topline results in 2025. Additionally, Alterity has strengthened its leadership by appointing Abby Macnish Niven as CFO.

For further insights into AU:ATH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.