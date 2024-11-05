News & Insights

Alterity Therapeutics: Innovative Approach with ATH434

November 05, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics has unveiled a groundbreaking publication that highlights ATH434’s novel mechanism in targeting excess iron, a crucial factor in neurodegenerative diseases like Multiple System Atrophy. The study reveals ATH434’s unique ability to act as an iron chaperone, reducing protein aggregation without disrupting vital cellular functions. This advancement positions ATH434 as a promising candidate in ongoing clinical trials for treating Parkinsonian disorders.

