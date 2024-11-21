Alterity Therapeutics Advances Amid Successful AGM

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alterity Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, successfully passed resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company is advancing its lead asset, ATH434, in Phase 2 clinical trials targeting Multiple System Atrophy, while also expanding its drug discovery platform. Based in Melbourne and San Francisco, Alterity aims to revolutionize treatments for Parkinsonian disorders.

For further insights into AU:ATH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.