Alterity Therapeutics Advances Amid Successful AGM

November 21, 2024 — 08:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, successfully passed resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company is advancing its lead asset, ATH434, in Phase 2 clinical trials targeting Multiple System Atrophy, while also expanding its drug discovery platform. Based in Melbourne and San Francisco, Alterity aims to revolutionize treatments for Parkinsonian disorders.

For further insights into AU:ATH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

