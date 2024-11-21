Alterity Therapeutics Advances Amid Successful AGM

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Alterity Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on neurodegenerative diseases, successfully passed resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company is advancing its lead asset, ATH434, in Phase 2 clinical trials targeting Multiple System Atrophy, while also expanding its drug discovery platform. Based in Melbourne and San Francisco, Alterity aims to revolutionize treatments for Parkinsonian disorders.
For further insights into AU:ATH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.