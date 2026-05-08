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ALTEOGEN Q1 Net Income Declines

May 08, 2026 — 01:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ALTEOGEN Inc. (196170.KQ) reported first quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company of 71.7 billion Korean won, a 13.8% decrease compared to 83.2 billion won, a year ago. Operating income was 39.3 billion won, down 35.6% from 61.0 billion won, last year.

First quarter sales were 71.6 billion Korean won, down 14.5% compared 83.7 billion won, prior year.

ALTEOGEN shares are currently trading at 3,38,000 won, down 5.19%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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