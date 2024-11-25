Altech Batteries Secures Strategic Offtake Deal in Europe

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Altech Batteries Limited has signed a strategic Offtake Letter of Intent with Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH, a joint venture of European utility giants Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH. The agreement involves the purchase of Altech’s CERENERGY® GridPack batteries, starting with 30MWh in 2027, aimed at stabilizing renewable energy output and supporting hybrid power systems across Europe. The collaboration also includes plans for Altech to use renewable electricity for its production plant, marking a significant step in integrating clean energy solutions.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.