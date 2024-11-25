News & Insights

Stocks

Altech Batteries Secures Strategic Offtake Deal in Europe

November 25, 2024 — 06:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Altech Batteries Limited has signed a strategic Offtake Letter of Intent with Referenzkraftwerk Lausitz GmbH, a joint venture of European utility giants Enertrag SE and Energiequelle GmbH. The agreement involves the purchase of Altech’s CERENERGY® GridPack batteries, starting with 30MWh in 2027, aimed at stabilizing renewable energy output and supporting hybrid power systems across Europe. The collaboration also includes plans for Altech to use renewable electricity for its production plant, marking a significant step in integrating clean energy solutions.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.