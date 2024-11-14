Altech Batteries Secures $4M to Boost Battery Projects

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has successfully raised $4 million through an oversubscribed placement of shares priced at a 50% premium, reflecting strong investor confidence. The funds will support the advancement of their CERENERGY® battery project and the Silumina Anodes™ pilot plant, with additional plans for a 4 GWh battery factory study. This capital injection signifies a crucial step towards the commercialisation of Altech’s innovative battery technologies.

