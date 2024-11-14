Altech Batteries Plans Major Securities Issue

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Ltd has announced plans to issue a significant number of securities, including 66.7 million ordinary shares and 33.3 million options, with a proposed issue date of November 22, 2024. This move could be a strategic effort to raise capital and enhance its presence in the financial markets.

