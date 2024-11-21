News & Insights

Stocks

Altech Batteries Expands Capital with New Share Issue

November 21, 2024 — 10:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Altech Batteries Limited has successfully issued 66.7 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.06 each, alongside free-attaching options, to sophisticated and professional investors. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s capital, with Evolution Capital Pty Ltd receiving additional options for their capital raising services. The securities are set to be quoted on the ASX, marking a significant step in Altech’s growth strategy.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.