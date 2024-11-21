Altech Batteries Expands Capital with New Share Issue

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has successfully issued 66.7 million fully paid ordinary shares at $0.06 each, alongside free-attaching options, to sophisticated and professional investors. This strategic move aims to bolster the company’s capital, with Evolution Capital Pty Ltd receiving additional options for their capital raising services. The securities are set to be quoted on the ASX, marking a significant step in Altech’s growth strategy.

