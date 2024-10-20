News & Insights

Stocks

Altech Batteries Boosts Innovation in Battery Technology

October 20, 2024 — 11:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited is advancing its innovative battery technology, focusing on the CERENERGY® Sodium Chloride Solid State Battery, which offers a safer and more durable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. The company is planning to build a production facility in Saxony, Germany, to support its grid storage solutions, and is also developing silicon-based battery materials to enhance electric vehicle performance. These initiatives position Altech as a key player in the evolving battery market, attracting attention from major automakers and battery suppliers.

For further insights into AU:ATC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.