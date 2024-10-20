Altech Batteries Boosts Innovation in Battery Technology

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited is advancing its innovative battery technology, focusing on the CERENERGY® Sodium Chloride Solid State Battery, which offers a safer and more durable alternative to lithium-ion batteries. The company is planning to build a production facility in Saxony, Germany, to support its grid storage solutions, and is also developing silicon-based battery materials to enhance electric vehicle performance. These initiatives position Altech as a key player in the evolving battery market, attracting attention from major automakers and battery suppliers.

