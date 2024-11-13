News & Insights

Altea Green Power Moves to Euronext Milan

November 13, 2024 — 03:21 pm EST

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power has received approval from Consob for the publication of its Information Prospectus, signaling its move to trade shares and warrants on Euronext Milan. This transition marks a significant step for the company, which specializes in developing green energy projects, as it aims to attract more investors. The shift from Euronext Growth Milan to the regulated market is expected to enhance its market presence.

