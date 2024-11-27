News & Insights

Altarea Names Edward Arkwright as New CEO

November 27, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

ALTAREA (FR:ALTA) has released an update.

Altarea has appointed Edward Arkwright as the new Group CEO, starting January 6, 2025, as Jacques Ehrmann retires. Arkwright, formerly of Aéroports de Paris, brings a wealth of experience in management and strategy, which Altarea hopes will enhance customer engagement and drive future growth. This leadership change marks a new chapter for Altarea, focusing on reaffirming its corporate mission and values.

