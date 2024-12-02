News & Insights

Stocks

Altarea Boosts Share Liquidity with New Contract

December 02, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ALTAREA (FR:ALTA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Altarea has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with a liquidity contract to enhance the trading liquidity of its shares on Euronext Paris, effective December 2, 2024. This move comes after ending a previous contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, and is aimed at ensuring the regularity of share quotations. The contract aligns with current regulations and can be suspended or terminated under specified conditions.

For further insights into FR:ALTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.