Altarea Boosts Share Liquidity with New Contract

ALTAREA (FR:ALTA) has released an update.
Altarea has entrusted Rothschild Martin Maurel with a liquidity contract to enhance the trading liquidity of its shares on Euronext Paris, effective December 2, 2024. This move comes after ending a previous contract with Kepler Cheuvreux, and is aimed at ensuring the regularity of share quotations. The contract aligns with current regulations and can be suspended or terminated under specified conditions.
