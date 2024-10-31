Altamin Limited Secures $2.1 Million in Entitlement Offer

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has successfully completed the institutional portion of its entitlement offer, securing $2.1 million in new shares primarily backed by its major shareholder, VBS. This move supports the company’s strategic initiatives, including the advancement of its Gorno and Lazio projects. Retail investors will have the opportunity to participate in the offer starting November 7, 2024, at the same price of $0.024 per share.

For further insights into AU:AZI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.