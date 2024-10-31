News & Insights

Altamin Limited Secures $2.1 Million in Entitlement Offer

October 31, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited has successfully completed the institutional portion of its entitlement offer, securing $2.1 million in new shares primarily backed by its major shareholder, VBS. This move supports the company’s strategic initiatives, including the advancement of its Gorno and Lazio projects. Retail investors will have the opportunity to participate in the offer starting November 7, 2024, at the same price of $0.024 per share.

