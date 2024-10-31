News & Insights

Altamin Limited Announces Promising Exploration Results

October 31, 2024 — 02:19 am EDT

Altamin Limited (AU:AZI) has released an update.

Altamin Limited’s recent exploration efforts have yielded promising high-grade zinc results from its Gorno Project, indicating potential for extending known mineralization. The company is also advancing its Lazio Project with new partnerships and strategic initiatives, aiming to unlock significant value from geothermal resources. With these developments, Altamin continues to position itself as a dynamic player in the mineral exploration sector.

