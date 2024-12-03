Altair Minerals Unveils Promising Anomalies Near Oak Dam

News & Insights

December 03, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has identified significant conductive and phase anomalies at its Olympic Domain IOCG project, located near BHP’s Oak Dam deposit. The discovery, revealed through reprocessed Audio Magneto-Telluric data, highlights the potential for significant mineralization similar to notable deposits like Carrapateena. This development presents a promising opportunity for Altair in its exploration endeavors, despite existing uncertainties in commercial recoveries.

