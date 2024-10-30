Altair Minerals Reports Promising Copper and Gold Discovery

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has reported promising assay results from its Wee MacGregor project, indicating high-grade copper and gold mineralization, while also advancing its Ontario Lithium and Olympic Domain projects. The strategic Horse-Well Project near BHP’s Oak Dam West discovery shows potential for significant copper-gold mineralization, with ongoing geophysical data reprocessing aiming to identify new exploration targets. Altair’s executive team is also exploring additional business opportunities in the global resources sector.

