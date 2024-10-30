News & Insights

Stocks

Altair Minerals Reports Promising Copper and Gold Discovery

October 30, 2024 — 06:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cohiba Minerals Limited (AU:ALR) has released an update.

Altair Minerals Limited has reported promising assay results from its Wee MacGregor project, indicating high-grade copper and gold mineralization, while also advancing its Ontario Lithium and Olympic Domain projects. The strategic Horse-Well Project near BHP’s Oak Dam West discovery shows potential for significant copper-gold mineralization, with ongoing geophysical data reprocessing aiming to identify new exploration targets. Altair’s executive team is also exploring additional business opportunities in the global resources sector.

For further insights into AU:ALR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.