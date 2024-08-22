Altair (ALTR) & Oasys to Offer Enhanced Safety Modeling Solutions

Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR has entered into a joint development agreement with Oasys, the software house of Arup, to offer an integrated solution for safety simulation modeling.



This collaborative approach will provide access to a combined service platform, comprising Altair HyperWorks and Oasys PRIMER, to the automotive market for offering customers an advanced solution for safety modeling. This amalgamated platform is accessible through the Altair HyperWorks environment, through which engineers will be able to prepare data for crash simulations.



Altair HyperWorks is powered by AI-augmented 3D modeling and visualization tools, along with next-gen design and optimization workflows. This aids the users in effortlessly managing large and complex models, unveiling critical insights, optimizing designs and fostering innovation. On the other hand, the Oasys PRIMER is a top-tier product, used for the preparation and modification of crash safety analysis models.

Altair HyperWorks Revolutionizing Growth

Altair officially announced the launch of Altair HyperWorks 2024 on Jul 10, 2024, highlighting it to be the sole platform offering a unified, modern user experience across any geometry, physics and complexity and at every stage of the product development life cycle from design to in-service. The launch of this design and simulation platform solidified the company’s platform status as a leading AI-powered simulation-driven innovator.



Altair is also engaging in various investment opportunities to enhance the HyperWorks platform and foster its growth prospects in the process. In April 2024, the company acquired Research in Flight, which offers computational fluid dynamics software with a large footprint in the aerospace and defense sector and a growing presence in marine, energy, turbomachinery and automotive applications. The technology is being integrated into the Altair HyperWorks design and simulation platform.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company is outpacing the industry, which primarily revolves around AI-embedded workflows, thanks to its continuous approach toward innovation and enhancements of its already available service platforms. Owing to the improving trends, shares of this American multinational information technology company gained 40.6% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 38.5% growth.

Altair currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Construction sector.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



FIX delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.6%, on average. The stock has risen 88.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIX's 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 29.4% and 50.9%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



M/I Homes, Inc. MHO currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.8%, on average. Shares of MHO have gained 65.7% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for MHO's 2024 sales and EPS implies increases of 9.4% and 20.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. HWM delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10.9%, on average. The stock has surged 96.3% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWM's 2024 sales and EPS indicates increases of 12.6% and 39.1%, respectively, from a year ago.

