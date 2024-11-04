Alta Global and UFC Gym Launch Warrior Training Program

Alta Global Group Limited (MMA) has released an update.

Alta Global Group has partnered with UFC Gym to introduce a 20-week Warrior Training Program, debuting in Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach, California. This initiative marks the start of a global expansion, aiming to integrate Alta’s offerings across over 150 UFC Gym locations, potentially generating significant revenue. The program is designed to engage MMA enthusiasts by offering them a chance to train like professionals, enhancing both gym member experiences and participation in martial arts.

