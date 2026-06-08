ALT Stock Guide to Pemvidutide's MASH, AUD and ALD Setup

Altimmune ALT is building its investment case around a single clinical asset with multiple shots on goal in liver disease. Pemvidutide sits at the center of that thesis, with mid-stage data in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and active studies in alcohol-related conditions.

For investors, the story is simple: execution on the next wave of clinical milestones, paired with enough capital to reach them, can define the stock’s setup into 2026 and beyond.

ALT’s Liver Disease Focus and Why It Matters

Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on therapies for liver diseases. The company is incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

It has not generated product sales revenue to date. Operations have been funded through equity, debt and grants, leaving the business reliant on external capital while it advances clinical development.

That funding model matters because the value of the equity is closely tied to clinical progress, particularly progress tied to pemvidutide. With revenues still minimal and inconsistent, the stock can be sensitive to trial outcomes and timelines.

Altimmune’s Pemvidutide Is a “Pipeline in a Product”

Pemvidutide is Altimmune’s lead candidate and the company’s core value driver. It is being developed across three serious liver-related indications: metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, alcohol use disorder, and alcohol-associated liver disease.

Management has positioned pemvidutide as a “pipeline in a product” because the same molecule is intended to address multiple disease settings that share metabolic and hepatic injury pathways. The company has also indicated it may evaluate additional indications that leverage pemvidutide’s profile.

This concentration creates leverage both ways. A successful pivotal program in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis can expand strategic options, including partnering interest, but the company is also heavily dependent on one drug.

Altimmune, Inc. Price and Consensus

Altimmune, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Altimmune, Inc. Quote

ALT’s Dual Glucagon and GLP-1 Design in Plain English

Pemvidutide is designed as a balanced 1:1 dual agonist that activates both glucagon and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptors. Altimmune’s thesis is that combining these two pathways in a single molecule can improve liver and metabolic outcomes more broadly than a single-pathway approach.

In plain terms, glucagon activity is intended to work directly on the liver and may help reduce liver fat, inflammation, and scarring. The glucagon-like peptide-1 component is intended to support weight loss by reducing appetite, with potential anti-inflammatory benefits as well.

Altimmune believes that pairing these effects can address multiple aspects of liver disease at once, while also driving weight loss that can matter clinically for patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Altimmune’s EuPort Tech and Tolerability Angle

Pemvidutide uses Altimmune’s proprietary EuPort technology, which is designed to slow how the drug is absorbed. The company’s rationale is that slower absorption may improve tolerability.

Altimmune has highlighted the potential for reduced gastrointestinal side effects, a common challenge with therapies that act on glucagon-like peptide-1 biology. Better tolerability can support persistence on therapy, which can be important for longer-duration liver endpoints.

The company has also pointed to simple dosing as a potential adherence advantage versus more complex injectable regimens, which could matter if pemvidutide moves into larger, global trials.

ALT’s MASH Data Readout and the Phase III Path

In its phase IIb IMPACT study, pemvidutide achieved statistically significant metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis resolution without worsening of fibrosis at 24 weeks, and the response was sustained through 48 weeks.

By 48 weeks, Altimmune reported signs consistent with antifibrotic activity, alongside continued improvement in markers tied to liver damage and inflammation, with the added benefit of weight loss.

Altimmune has stated it reached alignment with the Food and Drug Administration on key parameters for a late-stage study. The company expects to initiate the global phase III registrational PERFORMA study in the second half of 2026, with 52-week data anticipated in 2029.

Altimmune’s AUD and ALD Catalysts for 2026

Beyond metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, pemvidutide is being evaluated in separate phase II programs in alcohol-related disease, which Altimmune views as significant unmet-need markets.

For alcohol use disorder, the RECLAIM phase II study completed enrollment in November 2025. Altimmune expects top-line data in the third quarter of 2026, setting up a clear catalyst window next year.

For alcohol-associated liver disease, the RESTORE phase II study began in July 2025, and enrollment is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026. Together, these readouts broaden the 2026 news flow beyond the metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis pivotal setup.

ALT’s Regulatory Tailwinds and What They Signal

The Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis and alcohol use disorder, and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

These designations generally reflect the seriousness of the conditions and the unmet medical need, while also signaling that regulators see enough potential benefit to support development efficiency. They do not remove execution risk, but they can help keep timelines clearer as trials scale.

Competition remains intense, including large players such as Novo Nordisk NVO and Eli Lilly LLY, both currently carrying Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). For ALT, the near-term focus is whether pemvidutide’s multi-indication strategy translates into durable, registrational-quality outcomes across liver disease.

Altimmune’s Zacks Rank

ALT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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