Alstom Secures 7-Year Denver Airport Contract

Alstom has renewed its contract with Denver International Airport to operate and maintain the Automated People Mover system for seven years, valued at €218 million. The contract will retain 91 Alstom employees and includes around-the-clock maintenance and operations services. This renewal marks a new phase in Alstom’s 30-year partnership with the airport, enhancing the transit experience for millions of travelers.

