News & Insights

Stocks

Alstom Secures 7-Year Denver Airport Contract

November 25, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alstom SA (FR:ALO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alstom has renewed its contract with Denver International Airport to operate and maintain the Automated People Mover system for seven years, valued at €218 million. The contract will retain 91 Alstom employees and includes around-the-clock maintenance and operations services. This renewal marks a new phase in Alstom’s 30-year partnership with the airport, enhancing the transit experience for millions of travelers.

For further insights into FR:ALO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.