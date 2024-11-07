News & Insights

Alset AI Names New President to Boost Growth

Alset Capital (TSE:GPUS) has released an update.

Alset AI Ventures Inc. has appointed Julie McClure as its new President to lead its AI-focused investment strategy. With a robust background in Wall Street and venture capital, McClure is set to enhance the company’s market presence and drive growth by overseeing strategic initiatives and commercialization strategies.

