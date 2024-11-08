News & Insights

Stocks

Alphinat Reports Small Profit Amid Revenue Decline

November 08, 2024 — 12:35 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alphinat (TSE:NPA.H) has released an update.

Alphinat Inc. reported a modest net profit of $803 for the first quarter of 2024, reversing a net loss from the previous year. Despite a decline in revenues, the company continues to focus on enhancing its SmartGuide solutions to drive productivity and user experiences across public sector agencies.

For further insights into TSE:NPA.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.