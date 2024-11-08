Alphinat Reports Small Profit Amid Revenue Decline

Alphinat (TSE:NPA.H) has released an update.

Alphinat Inc. reported a modest net profit of $803 for the first quarter of 2024, reversing a net loss from the previous year. Despite a decline in revenues, the company continues to focus on enhancing its SmartGuide solutions to drive productivity and user experiences across public sector agencies.

