Alphawave IP Group’s Key Associates Engage in Strategic Share Transactions

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.
Alphawave IP Group’s closely associated entities have been active in the stock market, with July Twelve Capital Limited acquiring over 415,000 shares, while Pitech Investments Inc., Jeevan Capital Inc., and 2641239 Ontario Inc. disposed of an equal number of shares. The transactions, executed at a price of USD 0.23085 per share, highlight significant movements among key management associates. This activity underscores the dynamic nature of shareholding within the company, with implications for its market position.
