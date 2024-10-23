News & Insights

Stocks

Alphawave IP Group Awards Shares to CFO Mathur

October 23, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Alphawave IP Group has granted awards of ordinary shares to Rahul Mathur, their Chief Financial Officer, as part of their long-term incentive plan aimed at recruitment and retention. This grant includes 2.8 million shares awarded in November 2023 and an additional 99,706 shares in May 2024, which vest over a four-year period. Such strategic moves highlight Alphawave’s commitment to aligning managerial interests with shareholder value, making it a point of interest for investors.

For further insights into GB:AWE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.