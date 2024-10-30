Alphatec reports Q3 EPS (28c), consensus (25c)

Reports Q3 revenue $151M, consensus $147.2M. “At ATEC, our commitment continues to be to enhance spine care through innovation,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “That commitment has fueled growth at multiples of our industry for over five years. We recognize the importance of converting growth to expand profitability so we can support our long-term vision, and we are actively executing internal initiatives to impact cash flow. Our view of the opportunity ahead is unchanged: we are building a special company that is uniquely positioned to revolutionize spine care.”

