News & Insights

Stocks
ATEC

Alphatec reports Q3 EPS (28c), consensus (25c)

October 30, 2024 — 04:05 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $151M, consensus $147.2M. “At ATEC, our commitment continues to be to enhance spine care through innovation,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “That commitment has fueled growth at multiples of our industry for over five years. We recognize the importance of converting growth to expand profitability so we can support our long-term vision, and we are actively executing internal initiatives to impact cash flow. Our view of the opportunity ahead is unchanged: we are building a special company that is uniquely positioned to revolutionize spine care.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATEC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATEC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.