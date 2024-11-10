News & Insights

Stocks

Alphamab Oncology’s Promising Trial Results Bolster Prospects

November 10, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has presented promising research updates on its innovative drug, JSKN033, at SITC 2024, highlighting its potential in treating advanced HER2-expressing solid tumors. The phase I/II clinical trial showed an 80% disease control rate, with a favorable safety profile among the participants. This advancement underscores Alphamab’s progress in developing cutting-edge cancer therapies, potentially boosting investor confidence in its stock.

For further insights into HK:9966 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.