Alphamab Oncology Granted Waiver for Key Appointment

October 28, 2024 — 08:13 pm EDT

Alphamab Oncology (HK:9966) has released an update.

Alphamab Oncology has secured a three-year waiver from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for the appointment of Ms. Cheng Qiulan as a joint company secretary, despite her lacking specific academic or professional qualifications. During this period, she will work under the guidance of Ms. Chan Lok Yee, an experienced corporate services manager. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to maintaining compliance while fostering internal growth.

