Alphabet’s AI Spending Question Looms Over Q2 Earnings

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) reports its Q2 2026 results after the market close on Wednesday, July 22, and the setup heading into the print is a compelling one. The stock closed Tuesday, July 14, up almost 14% year to date but still roughly 12% below its 52-week high of $408.61 after weeks of consolidation.

With a beat streak on the line, a near half-trillion-dollar cloud backlog converting to revenue, and the market still debating the company's spending plans, this is one of the most important reports of the entire earnings season.

The Headline Numbers

Wall Street expects earnings per share (EPS) of $2.87, up nearly 24% from $2.31 a year ago, and revenue of roughly $116.5 billion, up nearly 21% year over year.

The bar is high, but Alphabet has consistently cleared it, beating consensus earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, including Q1's blowout, when EPS of $5.11 crushed expectations and revenue growth of 22% was the fastest since 2022.

Worth noting: management guided to a currency tailwind of only about 1 percentage point this quarter, down from 3 points in Q1, so reported growth will carry less foreign-exchange help than last time.

Google Cloud Is the Main Event

Nothing matters more to this report than Google Cloud. The segment grew 63% year over year in Q1 to $20.03 billion, crossing the $20 billion quarterly threshold for the first time, and the backlog nearly doubled sequentially to $462 billion. Management stated that just over half of that backlog should convert to revenue over the next 24 months, making the Q2 Cloud growth rate the cleanest read on whether that conversion is on schedule.

Investors should also listen for two Cloud-specific items flagged on the last call. First, the Wiz acquisition, now reported within Google Cloud, is expected to create a low single-digit percentage-point headwind to the segment's operating margin for the remainder of 2026. Second, Alphabet will begin recognizing a small amount of TPU hardware revenue later this year as it starts delivering chips directly into select customer data centers, with the majority of that revenue expected in 2027. Any early commentary on TPU demand could move the stock.

Search, Advertising, and the AI Question

Google Search grew 19% in Q1 to $60.4 billion, with queries at all-time highs, putting to rest, at least for a quarter, the fear that AI would cannibalize the core business. Q2 needs to confirm that resilience. Investors should watch for updated commentary on AI Overviews monetization, Gemini engagement, and advertising demand trends. The comparable quarter a year ago produced $96.43 billion in total revenue, so the roughly 21% growth consensus implies broad-based strength across Services, not just Cloud.

The CapEx Watch

The other side of the AI story is spending. Alphabet raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure (CapEx) guidance to $180 billion to $190 billion last quarter and told investors that 2027 CapEx will rise significantly from there. The market has been sensitive to spending headlines all year, as the reaction to the $80 billion stock offering in June demonstrated. Any further increase to the CapEx range, or sharper detail on 2027, could swing sentiment in either direction. The bull case is simple: management keeps saying demand for compute exceeds supply, and the backlog backs that up.

The Technical Picture

Shifting gears to a technical standpoint, the trend remains bullish, as with the fundamentals. The stock is in a healthy, higher-timeframe bull trend, despite the multi-month drift lower. As long as the stock remains above June’s recent pivot-low near $330 a share, the bulls will likely feel comfortable holding the stock. For upside potential to gain steam, investors will want to watch for the immediate-term downtrend to break, with $375-$380 the all-important momentum-shifting area.

The Setup Into the Print

The consensus among 54 analysts on MarketBeat is Moderate Buy, with a price target of $413.73, implying just over 15% upside from current levels.

At a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) of approximately 25, Alphabet remains one of the more reasonably valued names in the entire mega-cap complex, particularly for a company that analysts project will grow full-year EPS over 32% this year.

The pieces are in place. A Cloud number that holds anywhere near recent growth rates, a steady Search print, and no negative CapEx surprise would likely be enough to send the stock back toward its highs.

Anything less, and the consolidation gets extended. Either way, July 22 will set the tone for the stock's second half.

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