Alphabet price target raised to $212 from $208 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOG) to $212 from $208 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The standouts were Google’s increased confidence in its artificial intelligence search rollout, strong Google Cloud acceleration and margin expansion, and operating profit upside with continued commitment to re-engineer the cost structure under new CFO Anat Ashkenazi, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm remains positive on the shares.

