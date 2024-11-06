Alphabet price target raised to $185 from $170 at Loop Capital

Loop Capital raised the firm’s price target on Alphabet (GOOGL) to $185 from $170 but keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm is rolling forward its valuation framework to 2026 targets, also noting that the company is “doing many things right”, especially with spending discipline and increasing stock repurchase through this period of longer-term uncertainty and valuation pressure. Besides evidence of revenue growth acceleration driven by AI search, which does not seem likely in the near term, Loop does not see a catalyst for reversal of positive sentiment, the firm added, warning however that gen-AI efforts from others can further elevate concern over search query displacement, namely Meta (META) AI, SearchGPT, Apple Intelligence (AAPL) and Alexa (AMZN).
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on GOOGL:
- 4 Bullish Signals from Meta Platforms’ (META) Q3 Earnings and 1 Cautionary Note
- Judge throws out gift card fraud lawsuit against Google, Reuters says
- Alphabet (GOOGL) Wins Court Case Related to Gift Card Scam
- Amazon approved to fly delivery drones beyond line of sight of pilots, CNBC says
- ai-plans-stalled-as-rare-bee-halts-nuclear-data-center" target="_blank" style="color:blue" rel="nofollow noopener">Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) AI Plans Stalled as Rare Bee Halts Nuclear Data Center
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.