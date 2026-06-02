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Alphabet Plans To Raise $80 Bln For AI Expansion

June 02, 2026 — 06:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) has announced plans to raise $80 billion by issuing stock and attracting private investment to build out its artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The demand for its AI products and services is outpacing current computing capacity, leading to a significant expansion of data centers and related infrastructure. Berkshire Hathaway is set to invest $10 billion as part of this effort.

Additionally, Alphabet plans to raise $30 billion through underwritten offerings and another $40 billion via a share sale program that's expected to kick off in the third quarter.

This fundraising initiative aligns with Alphabet's increased capital expenditure outlook for 2026, which is now estimated to fall between $180 billion and $190 billion, primarily aimed at bolstering AI growth.

CEO Sundar Pichai has pointed out that computing capacity is one of the major challenges facing the company as AI service demand continues to soar. This move highlights the intensifying competition among tech giants to invest in AI infrastructure and secure their future growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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