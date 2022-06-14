Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Calendar With New Features

Alphabet’s GOOGL division, Google, is leaving no stone unturned to advance its time-management and scheduling calendar tool, Google Calendar, by bringing innovative capabilities.

Reportedly, Google has started rolling out a redesigned version of the layout of emails sent by Google Calendar to make the event details useful and accessible to users.

The redesigned version gives users both old and updated information in case of any modification to an event.

The updated features are available to customers using Google Workspace, legacy G Suite Basic and Business and those with personal Google Accounts.

With the latest capabilities, Alphabet strives to provide an enhanced experience to Google Calendar users.

We believe the latest move is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Calendar.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With the recent initiative, Alphabet has added strength to the Google Workspace consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts, Tasks and more. Moreover, Google Workspace has been driving the company’s momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from the latest move, Google Drive, on the web, is seeing an upgrade with the required keyboard shortcuts to help users manage their files effortlessly.

Additionally, Google Docs is gearing up to add emoji reactions in documents to express opinions in an informal way.

Further, Gmail introduced a new feature that allows users to pause mobile notifications while the desktop client remains active.

All these endeavors are expected to continue bolstering the adoption rate of Google Workspace. This in turn will likely drive the company’s top-line growth in the days ahead.

Consequently, GOOGL will win investors’ confidence in the near as well as long term.

Shares of the company have been down 26.6% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 29% over the same timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Competitive Scenario

The abovementioned endeavors are likely to provide Google a competitive edge against other organizations like Microsoft MSFT, Apple AAPL and Dropbox DBX that also offer workspace tools as well as productivity applications.

Currently, Google’s parent, Alphabet, carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Microsoft have been down 28% in the year-to-date period. The company’s offering, Microsoft365, delivers powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize and connect.

Further, MSFT’s Outlook calendar, which is completely integrated with email, contacts, and other features, lets users create appointments, events and meetings, view group schedules, manage another user’s calendar, and more.

Apple has lost 25.8% in the year-to-date period. The company’s Apple iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Additionally, the company lets users create and manage calendars on iCloud.com. Users can also customize their calendar on iPhone per their convenience.

Dropbox has lost 15.7% over the same time frame. The company’s Dropbox Business offers powerful features like more cloud storage, sharing of large files, additional security and tighter admin controls to ensure enhanced team productivity for businesses.

Further, Dropbox allows users to connect their Google or Outlook calendar and contacts to the Dropbox account. This remains a positive for the company.

How to Profit from the Hot Electric Vehicle Industry

Global electric car sales in 2021 more than doubled their 2020 numbers. And today, the electric vehicle (EV) technology and very nature of the business is changing quickly. The next push for future technologies is happening now and investors who get in early could see exceptional profits.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.