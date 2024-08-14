Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Smartphone Offerings With Pixel 9

Alphabet GOOGL recently unveiled new smartphones, including the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL and 9 Pro Fold.



These phones feature an upgraded version of Google Assistant with Gemini generative AI. The smartphones are available in two sizes, featuring Super Actua displays and a new 42 MP front camera. The models share similar specs, charging speed and power.



The Pixel 9 phones feature a custom Tensor G4 chip, designed with Google DeepMind for efficient use cases like app opening and web browsing. The processor runs Gemini Nano with Multimodality, enhancing phone comprehension of text, images and audio.



Google also added Pixel Studio to its Pixel 9 Pro series. Pixel Studio is a unique image generator that allows users to create creative images on their phones.



The new phones feature Satellite SOS, allowing users to contact emergency responders and share locations without cellular service.



The company also made Gemini Live, a new way to interact with Gemini, available to all Gemini Advanced subscribers, including Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 9 Pro Fold owners. Gemini Live offers intuitive, natural help for planning tailgates, household repairs and gift ideas.



On the back of its latest phone, Alphabet remains well-poised to capitalize on the growth prospects present in the smartphone market, which, as per a Mordor Intelligence report, is expected to reach $1.85 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.1% between 2024 and 2029.

Competition With Apple

Expanding Pixel smartphone offerings will aid Alphabet in narrowing down its gap with Apple AAPL, which is riding on the solid momentum of its iPhone series.



Currently, Apple is gearing up to launch iPhone 16.



This apart, its introduction of Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system that uses generative models and personal context to provide useful and relevant intelligence, simplifying and accelerating everyday tasks, is a major positive.



The company is further set to enhance its smartphone capabilities with the launch of iOS 18.



Apple has previewed iOS 18, a major release with more customization options, a redesign of the Photos app, new ways to manage inboxes in Mail, and Messages over satellite. Users can arrange apps and widgets, customize Lock Screen buttons and access controls in the Control Center.

Expanding Pixel Devices Drive Growth

Alphabet shares have gained 16.3% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s return of 14.3%. The company is riding on strong pixel offerings, which are part of the Google Services segment.



Apart from the launch of Pixel 9 smartphones, Google also introduced Pixel Watch 3 series, featuring Actua display, improved design, 24-hour battery life and enhanced safety and fitness tracking feature.



The company also unveiled Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds, expanding this offering to 32 countries, a significant increase from the previous 17 regions. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds feature a custom-designed Tensor A1 chip for superior audio performance, Google AI, and improved noise cancellation while also offering enhanced comfort and secure fit.



These latest devices are expected to aid the performance of the Google Services segment, which is a key growth driver of the company.



The strengthening Google Services segment is expected to aid its overall financial performance in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $296.37 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 15.5%.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $7.62 per share, indicating a 31.4% rise from the year-ago figure. The figure has been revised upward by 0.3% in the past 30 days.

