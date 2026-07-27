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Alpha Sees Q2 Prelim. Loss Sequentially Wider At $12.3 Mln

July 27, 2026 — 10:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) announced that it expects sequentially wider loss in their preliminary results for the second quarter of 2026. Furthermore, the company plans to release its definitive second quarter financial results on August 7.

The net loss for the second quarter is expected to be $12.25 million or $0.96 per share, which is wider than net loss of $11.03 million or $0.86 per share in the first quarter.

The adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be at $25.57 million for the second quarter, which is lower than the adjusted EBITDA of $30.03 million in the first quarter.

In the prior year second quarter loss was $4.95 million.

The adjusted EBITDA for the prior year second year was $46.07 million.

Additionally, Alpha is lowering its 2026 metallurgical coal sales volume guidance to a range of 13.2 million to 14.0 million tons, down from the prior range of 14.4 million to 15.4 million tons.

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.52 percent down at $142.20.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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