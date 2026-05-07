Alpha Pro Tech Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Alpha Pro Tech (APT) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.702 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $0.613 million, or $0.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $14.58 million from $13.82 million last year.

Alpha Pro Tech earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.702 Mln. vs. $0.613 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.06 last year. -Revenue: $14.58 Mln vs. $13.82 Mln last year.

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