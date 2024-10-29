Alpha HPA Advances Projects Amid Rising Demand

Alpha HPA Limited (AU:A4N) has released an update.

Alpha HPA Limited has reported significant progress in its HPA First Project, with Stage 2 construction underway following the completion of key earthworks and procurement of essential components. The company is experiencing increased demand for its high-purity aluminium products, which are crucial for high-tech industries like semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, Alpha HPA has made strides in product marketing, receiving numerous test orders and confirming its product’s safety benefits and purity advantages.

