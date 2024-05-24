News & Insights

Alpha FX Executes Strategic Share Buyback

May 24, 2024 — 02:29 am EDT

Alpha FX (GB:ALPH) has released an update.

Alpha Group International PLC, a prominent financial solutions provider, has announced the purchase of 10,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 2,360 pence per share, under the terms of its share buyback program initiated earlier this year. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of shares in circulation and affecting the total voting rights, which now stand at 42,657,412. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and deliver value to its shareholders.

