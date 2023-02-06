Stocks
Alpha Capital Anstalt Increases Position in Western Magnesium (MLYF)

February 06, 2023 — 03:05 pm EST

Fintel reports that Alpha Capital Anstalt has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 44.98MM shares of Western Magnesium Corp (MLYF). This represents 9.99% of the company.

In their previous filing dated May 19, 2022 they reported 39.11MM shares and 8.93% of the company, an increase in shares of 15.02% and an increase in total ownership of 1.06% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Magnesium. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MLYF is 0.0013%, an increase of 99.0382%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.46% to 303K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MLYF / Western Magnesium Corp Ownership

Inverness Counsel holds 303,000 shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

