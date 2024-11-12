Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (24 Ratings)

During the last three months, 24 analysts shared their evaluations of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 7 5 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 4 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, presenting an average target of $322.83, a high estimate of $400.00, and a low estimate of $220.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $306.57, the current average has increased by 5.3%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Outperform $298.00 $275.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $310.00 $305.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $329.00 $295.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $384.00 $366.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $371.00 $282.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Greg Harrison Scotiabank Announces Sector Outperform $305.00 - Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $314.00 $307.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Olivia Brayer Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $220.00 $220.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $300.00 $300.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Raises Buy $307.00 $295.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $280.00 $248.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $370.00 $198.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

Understanding the Numbers: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -33.26% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -761.91%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 40.24, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

