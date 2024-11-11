Almirall to Present 9-Month 2024 Financial Results

Almirall (ES:ALM) has released an update.

Almirall, S.A. is set to present and discuss its financial results for the first nine months of 2024 via a webcast with analysts and institutional investors. The event will be accessible live and recorded on their website.

