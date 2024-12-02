News & Insights

Almadex Minerals Advances Exploration Efforts in Nevada

December 02, 2024 — 04:05 pm EST

Almadex Minerals (TSE:DEX) has released an update.

Almadex Minerals has completed a drill hole at its Paradise-Davis Project in Nevada despite challenging conditions and plans to conduct geophysical surveys to better define future exploration targets. The company continues to explore its copper-gold targets with geophysical surveys intended to refine drill targets for potential future programs.

