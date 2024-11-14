News & Insights

Almadex Begins Drilling at Nevada’s Sinter Zone

November 14, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Almadex Minerals (TSE:DEX) has released an update.

Almadex Minerals Ltd. has initiated a diamond drilling program at the Sinter Zone of the Paradise-Davis Project in Nevada, targeting high-potential gold and silver-bearing epithermal systems. This exploration effort represents Almadex’s ongoing commitment to expanding its mineral portfolio in North America.

